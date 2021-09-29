Kate Middleton and Prince William Hold Tarantulas and Snakes on Northern Ireland Trip

No time to sleep in! After dazzling on the red carpet in London on Tuesday night at the world premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out in Northern Ireland on Wednesday for a planned official visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Derry-Londonderry to meet with young people and hear about how their organizations are helping communities in the area.

Kate looked chic and bright in a bold purple Emilia Wickstead pantsuit with a black turtleneck. She paired the look with black heels and a sleek ponytail.

It marks the couple's first time to this area of Northern Ireland. Their first stop was at Ulster University's Magee Campus. The royals got a chance to speak with nursing students in person after calling them on Zoom earlier this year to discuss their experience studying during the pandemic.

The couple also visited the campus petting zoo, which is designed to promote student well-being. William held a large snake in his hands, while Kate got daring as she held a tarantula named Charlotte, laughing as the giant furry spider crawled around her hand. She later got the chance to pet a little chick.

The Duchess of Cambridge holds a tarantula (called Charlotte) during a visit to @UlsterUni pic.twitter.com/HweLuzYYd2 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 29, 2021

Well, it would be rude not to try some whiskey. pic.twitter.com/Tn9wShTbUb — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 29, 2021

The couple also sampled local food and drink, including whiskey, wheaten bread, and Tatyo chips. They were even taught some local expressions and treated to a performance from the music students.