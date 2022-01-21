Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin in Peacock's Juicy First Teaser for 'Joe vs. Carole'

Kate McKinnon transforms into Carole Baskin for Peacock's new drama, Joe vs. Carole, which has set a launch date for Thursday, March. 3. All eight hour-long episodes will drop that day.

The upcoming series, which stars John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and is based on the Wondry podcast Joe Exotic, follows Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover, Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel, is breeding and using his big cats for profit. As she sets out to shut down his illegal activities, it incites a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy, heightening tensions to dangerous levels.

“Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride. It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives," showrunner and executive producer Etan Frankel said in a statement. "When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way."

Peacock

"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are," Frankel continued, praising the two leads. "John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The newly released footage opens with McKinnon's Carole as she declares, "This is who we've been after," the camera panning to show Mitchelle's Joe Exotic's mug pinned on a board. "Whoever you are, we're coming for you."

When Joe finds out that Carole's hot on his heels, he's not too happy about it, promising that he's coming for her. "I got a message for Carole Baskin," he snarls.

Yeah, they're headed for a war. Watch the teaser for Joe vs. Carole below.

Rounding out the cast are Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham.

