Kate Hudson Says Having 3 Kids 'Did a Number on These Hips' as She Shares Impressive Workout Video

Kate Hudson is hitting the gym! The 42-year-old Fabletics co-founder took to Instagram on Saturday to share videos of her impressive workout routine, and reveal how her body has changed since giving birth to three children.

Hudson is mom to Ryder, 17, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2, the latter of whom she shares with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson's two eldest children are from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

In one of the clips, fitness coach Brian Nguyen urges Hudson on as she perfectly performs a plank pose with her feet hanging in stirrups, before impressively moving her knees toward her chest.

The second video shows Hudson using her hips, legs, and arms while doing a challenging exercise on the floor.

"She’s starting to wake up!" Hudson captioned her post. "Carried 3 babies who did a number on these hips and shoulders!"

"Ladies! We carry our beautiful children ALL DAY LONG (literally AND figuratively) and forget to balance it out," she continued. "Time to balance that SH#! OUT! #PutMeInCoachIWannaPlay"

Hudson's celeb pals took to the comment section to cheer her on, with Leslie Mann and Candace Cameron Bure leaving the clapping emoji, and Courteney Cox opting for the raising hands emoji.

Last October, Hudson told ET about how she kept up her fitness routine amid quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I actually think this has been great for everybody 'cause everybody realizes there's really no excuse," she said of working out while quarantined. "I've just been doing a lot of apps... I'm just online. I'll do circuit training online. It's actually kind of fun 'cause... everyone's figured out a way to experience a different workout online, so you can kind of see what floats your boat."

