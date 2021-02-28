Kate Hudson Rocks a Stylish Louis Vuitton Gown for Golden Globes

Kate Hudson got all dolled up for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee looked picture perfect in a silk cady, custom-made Louis Vuitton gown with falling draped sleeves in satin duchess, embroidered with sequins and glass beads. She also wore LV heels and iced herself in Bulgari jewelry.

Hudson was nominated in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for the movie Music. She was also a presenter during the bi-coastal telecast.

Before taking the stage, Hudson wowed in a white Proenza Schouler number that featured oversized and dramatic sleeves. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings and had her hair down and makeup natural.

Hudson's stylist, Sophie Lopez, teased during a Golden Globes Stylists Roundtable earlier this week that they had yet to pick out an awards night look for the actress.

"We don’t know yet! Very last-minute on this one," she admitted. "Hopefully we’ll have a dress at some point!"

The last time Hudson attended the Golden Globes was in 2018. A pixie-haired Hudson stunned in a sheer, plunging black Valentino dress that featured a see-through pleated skirt. She accessorized with Harry Winston jewels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Expect to see more of Hudson soon, as she’s the latest movie star to transition over to television. The Oscar-nominated actress will join season 2 of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces the show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Hudson recently shared with ET that the opportunity to be part of the series came "unexpectedly."

"I'm gonna do one season and I'm excited," she said. "It's something that I'm excited to do, and it'll be interesting to go back to work. It's been a second, so it'll be fun."

