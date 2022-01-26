Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Have Big City Girls Day: PICS

While the boys are away, Kate Hudson and Rani Rose will play! The Almost Famous actress and her 3-year-old daughter had a fun girls day in New York City.

“We miss our boys but mommy and lady having fun in the big city 🌸 Also, this coat is heaven! @proenzaschouler 😜❤️In other news: Rani Rose will not take these glasses off! #itsawholething 💓💓,” Hudson captioned a series of pics on Instagram.

In the adorable pics, Hudson and Rani, whom the actress shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, show off their winter fashion as they stroll hand in hand. Hudson rocks a warm brown coat over a printed dress and oversized sunglasses.

But Rani was clearly the star of the show as she strutted through the city in a tiny white coat, pink hat and cute pink heart sunglasses that her mom noted she wouldn’t take off.

Hudson wasn’t the only person who couldn’t get enough of her little girl's fashion moment. The Mother's Day actress’ celebrity friends took to the comments and gushed over the mother-daughter duo.

“I love this so much. And you look amazing 😍,” Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote.

“😍😍😍,” Hudson’s bestie, Sara Foster, added while Sharon Stone wrote: “Oh such precious years 😍."

Hudson, who is also mom to boys Ryder, 18, and 10-year-old Bing, from previous relationships, often documents her precious moments with her little one. Earlier this month, she shared a look at her and Rani’s magical hike.

“We found a magical tree AND a magical cave, now THATS a good morning ☀️,” the 42-year-old star wrote alongside a video in which Rani eagerly grabs rocks as she shares all of the things she has found during her walk with her mom.

In addition to motherhood, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is keeping the romance alive with Fujikawa -- who popped the question in September.

In November, the star opened up about their upcoming nuptials. "You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning," the Bride Wars star joked. "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like?"

"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot. It's a lot," she continued. "I made a whole movie about it."