Karlie Kloss Says She's 'Tried' to Talk to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Amid Capitol Riots

Karlie Kloss is speaking out following the riots at the United States Capitol. The 28-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the mob of President Donald Trump's supporters who violently overtook the Capitol building amid the vote to certify President-Elect Joe Biden's win.

Despite the riots, the Electoral College's votes were counted early Thursday morning, when Vice President Mike Pence officially announced Biden's win.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," Kloss wrote in reference to the mob of rioters.

In a since-deleted tweet, one Twitter user encouraged Kloss to "tell your sister in law and brother [in] law," referring to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Kloss has been married to Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner, since 2018.

"I've tried," Kloss replied.

The only Trump tell-all I want to read is Karlie Kloss' pic.twitter.com/VREB2cT5qc — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 7, 2021

Kloss is typically tight-lipped about her connection to the Trump family, though she did address the matter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year.

"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," she said at the time. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020."

"I'm very passionate about different issues, women's reproductive health and I'm very involved with Planned Parenthood," she added.

Kloss went on to explain that she met her now-husband when she was 19, long before his family was involved in politics.

"It was 2012, it was a different world," she said. "My man and I have been through a lot together. I'm so proud that he's my partner. It's not been easy but it's worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again."