Karlie Kloss Gives Birth to First Child With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss has given birth to her first child! The 28-year-old model's husband, Joshua Kushner, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday and shared the first photo of their little one.

"Welcome to the world 🌎," Kushner wrote.

Kloss and Kushner have been married since October 2018. In November, Kloss revealed she was pregnant with her and the 35-year-old businessman's first child together with a video on Instagram in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

"Good morning," she said, before focusing the lens on her stomach. "Hello baby!"

In December, she shared a video of herself looking as stylish as ever with her baby bump, sporting a number of fierce outfits.

Meanwhile, when it comes to her marriage to Kushner -- whose brother is Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump -- Kloss has remained private. She did make a rare comment during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January concerning her political beliefs.

"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," Kloss said. "I'm very passionate about different issues, women's reproductive health, and I'm very involved with Planned Parenthood."