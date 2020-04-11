Karina Smirnoff Posts First Photo Of Son Theo

Karina Smirnoff is showing her adorable son to the world. On Tuesday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared the first photo of her son, Theo, on Instagram.

Theo smiles big in the photo, wearing a hat and an "I voted" sticker.

"My everything! 💖💖💖 #TheoGabriel #wevoted #ivoted #firstelection #theloveofmylife #myworld #babyboy," Smirnoff wrote.

Smirnoff gave birth to Theo in March, and a month later, a source told ET that amid the coronavirus pandemic, she was "safe, healthy and completely in love with her baby boy."

"She feels incredibly blessed," the source said, adding that she was quarantining at home and enjoying the time with her son. "She is so happy to be a mother."

In May, 42-year-old Smirnoff talked to ET about celebrating her first Mother's Day while quarantined.

"Since it's my very first Mother's Day as a mom, it's very special for me. I would love to spend a day with my little one and maybe enjoy a long-awaited celebratory cocktail by the pool," she joked. "Even though it is an extremely scary time in the world, the quarantine gave me an opportunity to spend all my time with my son, something I wouldn't be able to do if everything was open."

The new mom added, "So, I must admit, I have really found enjoyment and peace being home and catering to the new man in my life."