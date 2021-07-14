Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep for the 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Sequel (Exclusive)

At one point while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan found herself on set with Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. "I was pretty starstruck, to be honest," Gillan admits to ET's Ash Crossan. "I was trying to like play it cool but thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm surrounded by legends. How am I meant to behave in the presence of legends? I don't know!'"

The shoot-em-up flick stars Gillan as Sam, a hit-woman who betrays the crime syndicate who trained her and so must turn to her estranged assassin mother (Headey) and her associations, The Librarians (Yeoh, Bassett and Gugino), to get out alive. Think John Wick meets Kingsman, and like those franchises, Gunpowder Milkshakereportedly has a sequel in development.

So, how do you top a cast like this? Add Meryl Streep.

"It's got to be Meryl Streep," Gillan says. "I mean, it's Meryl. Could you imagine Meryl in a fight sequence? It would be so epic. Just with a huge weapon. Come on, Meryl!"

Gunpowder Milkshake takes the action Gillan's done in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Jumanji and dials it to ten. "The first Guardians film, I'd never fought in my life and they put me through the ringer with the training," she remembers. "By the time I came out of that film, I was a bit better and then it just got better with each film. So, this one feels like I've finally graduated to something that is action-worthy. And I'm pleased with it. It was difficult, but I think all of that past training had been leading up to this."

Which will again come in handy as she heads off to Guardians 3.

"I'll be like, 'I don't need any rehearsal, just roll,'" Gillan jokes.

Before that, Gillan's Nebula and the Guardians will make an MCU appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. "It was really, really fun," she says of working on the Taika Waititi-directed forquel. "It's chaos in the best possible way. He's like a mad professor that runs around and just says, 'Say this, do this, camera there, go!' And you're like, 'I'm just going to go with this.' There's something so freeing about that.'"

Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.