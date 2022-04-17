Kardashian-Jenner Family Show Off Lavish Easter Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Easter in style. Members of the famous family took to Instagram over the weekend to share some pics and videos from their lavish Easter celebration, which included giant chocolate eggs with each family member's name on them as well as Easter baskets behind each attendee's table setting.

The celebration, which took place at family matriarch, Kris Jenner's home on Saturday, featured a table filled with tasty treats, from cupcakes and cookies to carrots and actual eggs -- and of course, those giant chocolate Easter eggs with a mallet for each family member to crack theirs open.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all took to their Stories to praise Kris' hosting skills as well as post pics of the decadent dining experience and the family's Easter egg hunt.

"Oh my gosh, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids and, oh my God, for all the grownups too. Wow, how cute!," Kim said in one of the videos she shared.

"Look at this table. Look at these baskets…this is insane," the SKIMS founder added in another clip.

Khloe also gave the momager props for throwing the "insane" party, saying in a post of her own, "My mom is the most magical woman. This is the most outrageous party. I love my mommy."

Kim's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 4, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, were all shown decorating Easter Eggs. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 9, and her little brother Reign Disick, 7, also joined in on the fun. Travis Barker was also in attendance, and while it's not clear if his two children, Landon Barker, 18 and Alabama Barker, 16 were there, the pair did have a seat and their very own Easter egg at Kris' holiday table. Atiana De La Hoya, 23, the daughter of Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler and former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, also had a place at the table for the family's spirited celebration.

In addition to all the weekend's fun and games, Kylie had a few Easter presents of her own the little ones, gifting Chicago, True, Dream and Stormi their very own gumball machines in pink, purple and baby blue.

That wasn't the only treat Kylie had in store for Easter weekend. The makeup mogul also shared a glimpse of her baby boy -- whose new name is not yet known -- on her Story. In the quick pic, Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's children, is seen holding the little one close as his tiny black and red sneaker rests against the rapper's waist.

For more on the famous family, check out the video below.