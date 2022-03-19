Kanye West's 'Concerning Online Behavior' Prompts GRAMMYs to Bar Him From Performing

Kanye "Ye" West will not be performing at the GRAMMYs due to his "concerning online behavior," ET can confirm.

A rep for the 44-year-old rapper tells ET they received a call Friday night and were told he was barred from performing. Kanye, who is nominated for five GRAMMYs, had not been part of the Recording Academy's first slate of performers announced earlier this week, but it's possible he may have been announced as a performer down the road.

ET has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

According to The Blast, which was first to report the news, West's recent ban from Instagram didn't help matters. What's more, the outlet cites sources claiming West's team wasn't surprised by the decision.

Some of Kanye's other posts have included voicing his frustrations over how his children are being raised and his claims that Kim is controlling when he gets to see them. There's also West's music video for his song, "Eazy," which showed him kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that resembled Pete Davidson, Kardashian's boyfriend.

In a nearly 10-minute video posted by The Daily Show, Noah shared his thoughts on Kim and Kanye's public divorce and the growing concern over the drama that's ensued.

"I do understand that art can be therapy. I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah said. "What's weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health, so I get it. You want to have art as therapy, but here's what's weird that Kanye doesn't understand. What we're seeing, it makes you uncomfortable."

"With Kanye, we don't know how to feel. We don't know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn't seem to understand that. He goes, 'Leave me to create my art.' Yeah, but Kanye, you told us you have problems, now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn't worry, because it's not problems, or it is problems. Which is it?" Noah continued. "It puts society in a precarious position. The reason I say that is because of his harassment of Kim."