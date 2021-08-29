Kanye West 'Wants to Get Back' With Kim Kardashian, Source Says: How She Feels About It

Kanye West and Kim Kardashianrecreated their wedding at his Donda listening event on Thursday -- and it seems a romantic reconciliation may not be out of the picture. A source tells ET, "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself."

As fans know, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The two have remained on good terms since their split, as she's supported him at his Donda listening events, in addition to family outings with their kids, and a recent lunch together in Malibu.

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," ET's source says. "Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family."

According to the source, that means the reality star is "considering her options" with Kanye, but keeping her kids top of mind.

"She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple," the source shares. "Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship."

On Sunday, Kim showed her support by sharing screenshots of herself listening to Kanye's album, which released earlier that morning after a roughly 1-month delay.

Though Kanye claimed on Instagram that Donda had been released by his label, Universal Music, without his approval, Kim was eager to give the album her stamp of approval. ET has reached out to Kanye and Universal for comment.

