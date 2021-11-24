Kanye West Says He's 'Made Mistakes' in His Marriage to Kim Kardashian: 'I Need to Be Back Home'

Kanye West is owning up to his mistakes and taking control of his narrative.

The 44-year-old "Praise God" artist spoke about his marriage to Kim Kardashian while attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday. During his speech, Kanye expressed his desires for him and Kim to get back together and needing "to be back home."

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband," he says in video shared by PageSix. "But right now today, for whatever reason, I didn't know I was going to be standing right here. I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic, but I'm here to change the narrative."



Kanye then continued by expressing that he wasn't going to let E!, Hulu and Disney, networks that work with the Kardashians on their reality shows, "write the narrative of his family. I am the priest of my own home."

"I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said. "But I need to be back home."

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," he continued. "Of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

Kanye and Kim share four children together; North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper in February, after seven years of marriage.

Kanye's speech comes days after Kim and Pete Davidson were once again photographed holding hands and on a dinner date. The 41-year-old reality star dressed head-to-toe in black, while the Saturday Night Live comedian was casually dressed in a green T-shirt, jeans and bomber jacket.

Prior to the PDA sightings, a source told ET that the new couple, who first sparked romance rumors in October, is "enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun."

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," the source said. "Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."

Another source also told ET that Kim is keeping her estranged husband in mind as she explores her relationship with Pete.

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," the source said.

In a recent candid interview with Drink Champs, Kanye referred to Kim as his wife and said that he didn't want to get a divorce and hadn't seen any paperwork. An additional source previously told ET that "Kim and Kanye's co-parenting relationship and friendship changes almost daily depending on Kanye's mood."

"One day he wants to get back together with Kim, and the next day he is blocking her number," the source said at the time. "Kim is over any drama."

