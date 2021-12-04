Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition

Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition. The rapper filed his response on Friday, over a month after Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19, ET confirms.

In Kardashian's divorce filing, she asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source told ET at the time that West was fine with the joint custody agreement and the two are committed to co-parenting together. The source also noted that neither is planning to contest their prenup and they are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.

West's response on Friday also asks for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, and asks to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support and attorney's fees to either party. While Kardashian had referred to their prenup in her filing, West said separate property is TBD according to proof at time of trial or settlement.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," a source told ET of the split. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Another source told ET that there was "no drama" between the two, adding, "They haven’t been a couple for quite some time, so the filing is no surprise to Kanye, Kim’s family, or anyone else in their inner circle."

The news came after months of speculation that the two were on the rocks. A source previously told ET that Kardashian and West had been going to marriage counseling but that it hadn't made "much headway."

"As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course," the source said. "The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

Shortly after the news broke of Kardashian filing for divorce, an additional source told ET that West "is upset" that things didn't work out between them, even after they tried to make it work.

"Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn’t work it out, but he knows the two tried very hard to make it work," the source said. "Kanye will forever love Kim and is so thankful the two share incredible children together."

"Kanye is thankful for Kim and everything she did for him throughout their relationship," the source continued. "Kanye ultimately wants what’s best for Kim, but it will take him some time to adjust to his new normal."

