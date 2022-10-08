Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies

Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies.

The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.

"Look at this Mark," the rapper tweeted. "How you gone kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a."

According to multiple reports, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Instagram deleted some of his content for violating its rules and guidelines. It's unclear what exactly was removed from Ye's account, but the move comes after the rapper deleted a post Friday that was deemed anti-Semitic.

In that post, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Sean "Diddy" Combs. That post was captioned, "Jesus is Jew." What's more, the rapper's restriction also reportedly means that, for the time being, he can't share posts, write comments or send direct messages.

It's not the first time Instagram has reprimanded the rapper. West was suspended for 24 hours back in March for violating its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. That Meta-imposed Instagram break came after the rapper's attacks on his ex, Kim Kardashian her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant aimed at The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.

West recently appeared on Fox News and addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his string of controversies.

"They keep on using the, 'Oh, he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that," West admitted on the show. "It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?'"