Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Request to Restore Single Status: Here's Why

Kanye "Ye" West's attorney has filed legal documents in court objecting to Kim Kardashian's request that she be legally declared single, saying he first wants his assets protected via a set of conditions that the rapper's lawyer claims his estranged wife has already rejected.

In legal docs, obtained by ET, West wants the court to deny Kardashian's request to become legally single because "the motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status." West's attorney laid out those concerns in docs, saying that declaring Kardashian single "before custody, property, and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences."

The Donda rapper's lawyer says "this is especially true if one of the parties were to pass away while the case is pending." Furthermore, West's lawyer argues that should the court declare Kardashian legally single, it would create "barriers to obtaining evidence if a party remarries before the case is concluded."

For starters, West's lawyer wants Kardashian to agree to a "right of reimbursement," meaning that any money owed to each other would get reimbursed in the event one of them died. But West's lawyer claims "Kim’s counsel has asserted that this condition is unnecessary given the premarital agreement." ET has reached out to reps for West and Kardashian for comment.

West also wants to ensure that no assets are transferred out of trusts they've created. Another significant request by West -- that Kardashian waive marital privilege until he and Kim reach a final custody agreement on their four kids, and finalize a property agreement. Without marital privilege, all communications between Kim and Kanye would be part of the court record. He also wants Kim to waive any spousal privilege between her and her new husband, should she remarry.

This is the latest development amid West and Kardashian's ongoing divorce. Back in December, Kardashian filed legal docs to be declared single.

At the time, ET had learned that Kardashian filed the docs to restore her maiden name. She is currently awaiting the judge's approval, and she's expected to get an answer at a scheduled hearing next month.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. She had asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

More recently, Kardashian sat down with Vogue for its March cover story, and she opened up about the epiphany that ultimately led to some major life changes, including the divorce.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."