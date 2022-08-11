Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy

Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy are bonded for life. The three musicians recently got matching tattoos which they debuted via Instagram on Wednesday.

"We here forever technically ❤️ @kanyewest @steve.lacy @liluzivert" Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Meza Fram captioned a mirror pic with the trio showing off the new ink on their inner biceps.

Lacy also shared the same photo and caption, which happens to be the phrase they got tattooed on their arms. In the comments section of Lacy's post, Uzi Vert wrote: "Technically 🤷🏾‍♂️🦇."

Meanwhile, on the official Instagram page for West's Donda's Place organization, a closer look at the ink was shared.

The tattoo debut came just as West's new YEEZY GAP sunglasses campaign -- featuring Uzi Vert and Lacy -- was launched. "YZYGAP ….Technically," Uzi Vert captioned a series of campaign pics on Instagram on Wednesday.

West's ex, Kim Kardashian, and their daughters, North and Chicago, also star in the campaign, along with Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray, and many more famous friends of the rapper. Kardashian helped West kick off the campaign earlier this week, posting photos of herself, North and Chi wearing the futuristic-style glasses. "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," she simply captioned the post.

Rinna teased the campaign on Wednesday, sharing pics of herself modeling the glasses while wearing a leather bodysuit, similar to the one her daughter wears for the ad.

While Kardashian and West are continuing to move forward with their divorce, the two are in a good place, a source told ET earlier this month.

"Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately," the source shared. "Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."