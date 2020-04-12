Kamala Harris Reveals What She'll Call Her Husband While in Office

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sat down for their first joint interview since winning the 2020 election, and the pair opened up about a wide range of burning questions about their historic forthcoming term in office. The political pair discussed everything from COVID-19 vaccinations to key political stances to what Harris will call her husband when she takes office.

In one of the lighter moments from the CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Harris joked that many friends of her husband, Doug Emhoff, have taken to calling him "the second dude."

With Harris poised to make history as the first-ever female Vice President when she's sworn in in January, Emhoff is expected to take on the moniker of "second gentleman."

However, Harris said she doesn't plan on employing that terminology herself. When Tapper asked if she'll refer to Emhoff as "the second gentleman," Harris laughingly responded, "No, I'll call him honey."

Biden also addressed the recent hairline fracture he suffered in his foot while taking his dog, Major, for a walk late last month.

"The little pup dropped the ball in front of me for me to grab the ball ... and I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on," Biden explained with a smile. "That's what happened. Not a very exciting story."

Notably, Biden's two dogs -- Major and Champ -- will be the first canine pets in the White House in four years. Donald Trump was the first US president in over a century to not have a dog while serving in the White House since William McKinley, who served from 1897 until his assassination in 1901.

On a more serious note, Harris and Biden also addressed the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine, and discussed their willingness to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

"Of course I would," Harris said. "We also want to make sure that the American people know that we are committed. The President-elect and I talked about this all the time, but the people who need it most are going to be a priority."

President-elect Joe Biden says he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton in getting a Covid vaccine in public to prove it's safe. "When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that's the moment in which I will stand before the public and say that" pic.twitter.com/JATvDIMP0n — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020

"I'd be happy to do that when Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe. That's the moment in which I will stand before the public," said Biden, who also confirmed that he'd spoken to Fauci to be his chief medical adviser on his administration's coronavirus response team.

"People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work already. The numbers are really staggeringly low and [it matters] what the president, the vice president do," Biden added. "Once it's declared to be safe ... then obviously, it's important to communicate to the American people it's safe."

