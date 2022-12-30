Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway.

In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco wrote alongside a pic of her bogged-down beau.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star also posed for a pic with 40-year-old Pelphrey, in which she stuck her tongue out and he smiled for the camera. "Parents," she captioned the pic.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Other shots show the parents-to-be lounging by the pool with Cuoco's bump on full display.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

"It's a crazy time for them but they're truly so excited," a source told ET at the time. "Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."

Cuoco proceeded to show off her baby bump, sweetly cradle her growing belly, and post sweet pics with Pelphrey.