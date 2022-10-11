Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey, 40, holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

In her post, Cuoco also shared shots of her positive pregnancy tests, her and Pelphrey holding up "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mugs, onesies for their little girl on the way, and Cuoco's growing baby bump.

"And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," Pelphrey captioned his own Instagram post sharing the happy news. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

The couple was first linked in May, when Cuoco shared photos of herself and Pelphrey cuddled up on Instagram. The post came nearly eight months after Cuoco announced her split from Karl Cook, her husband of three years.

PDA pics of the Flight Attendant actress and Ozark actor came next, the same month that the pair made their first public appearance together when they sat hand-in-hand to watch producer Greg Berlanti receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shortly thereafter, Cuoco's co-star and real-life best friend, Zosia Mamet, told ET that Pelphrey has her stamp of approval.

"I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever,'" Mamet recalled. "And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

After celebrating their dual Emmy nominations together, Cuoco gushed over Pelphrey in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" she wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Then, in September, Cuoco and Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Though neither Cuoco nor Pelphrey won an award -- Jean Smart won in Cuoco's category and Colman Domingo won in Pelphrey's -- they were all smiles in an Instagram pic from the event.

When ET spoke to Cuoco later that month, the actress revealed that she met Pelphrey through their shared manager.

"It was love at first sight," she told ET. "He's the cutest of all."