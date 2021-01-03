Kaley Cuoco Glows in Sparkly Ball Gown at 2021 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco is a vision at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards! The 35-year-old actress, who earned two nominations for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant, turned heads in a stunning ball gown.

The nominee was all smiles in a gray Oscar de la Renta strapless A-line dress, embellished with star beading. Cuoco paired the regal-looking gown with Harry Winston jewelry.

She wore her blonde hair down in soft waves, and she paired the look with a pale pink lip.

Brad Goreski

Cuoco's stylist, Brad Goreski, shared a fun video of the actress and her team dancing and laughing while getting ready for the big night.

On Saturday, Cuoco revealed that her husband, Karl Cook, surprised her by coming home early from an equestrian event ahead of the Golden Globes.

"Most of you know that Karl is away at WEF, a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow," Cuoco said in an Instagram Story video. "We had talked about it and it was OK because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that."

The actress embraced her husband, saying, "I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that. These are tears by the way. I'm so glad you're here."

Although Cuoco didn't win the award, she enjoyed champagne and sweets at home. She shared this hilarious picture on Instagram with the caption, "I would like to thank...never mind !!😝🥂🎉 🍕 🧁"

Speaking to ET earlier this month, The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey praised Cuoco for her performance.

"I have to say, it's hugely exciting that people are recognizing Kaley's performance because she crushed it," he said. "She's the heart of the show and she's really carrying 90 percent of the screen time. And she just effortlessly does all of the comedy in the show so well and is also able to drop in those darker moments."

"I'm thrilled for her. It's amazing," he added. "I feel it's a long time coming, this recognition."