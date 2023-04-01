Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

One of Kaley Cuoco's most important roles has officially taken flight: motherhood!

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram on Saturday and announced her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born was born on Thursday. In her post, Cuoco posted several photos, which includes the new mom cradling the little one. Boyfriend tom Pelphrey is also seen holding the baby girl.

"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," she captioned her post. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."

It was in October that the Big Bang Theory alum revealed she was expecting. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," she wrote in her social media announcement. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Months earlier, in May, Cuoco seemed to confirm her romance with Pelphrey when she shared PDA photos of them together on Instagram.

In September 2021, she announced her split from her ex, Karl Cook, whom she married in June 2018. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

As she wrote to Pelphrey for his birthday in July, "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

At the time of their pregnancy announcement, a source told ET, "It's a crazy time for them, but they're truly so excited. Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."

Her former Big Bang Theory co-star, Jim Parsons, praised her as a future mom, telling ET, "She'll be incredible."

"She's a comforting presence... It was a pleasure to work with her day in and day out," he elaborated. "She's a very warm person. I think that child's lucky to have her for a mother."