Kaley Cuoco Finalizes Divorce From Karl Cook After 4 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco is officially single, well, legally anyway. ET can confirm the Flight Attendant star has finalized her divorce from Karl Cook after four years of marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, the dissolution of their marriage became official on Monday when the judgment was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Back in September 2021, Cuoco and Cook, a professional equestrian, announced the split in a joint statement to ET.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cook and Cuoco said at the time. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco first started dating Cook in 2016 and they got engaged on her birthday in November 2017. On June 30, 2018, the two were married at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with just close family and friends in attendance. Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

While Cuoco is now legally single, she's not exactly single. She and Ozark's Tom Pelphrey confirmed their relationship back in May, and that same month they later made their first public appearance as a couple.

Cuoco's Flight Attendant co-star and real-life BFF, Zosia Mamet, told ET she gives Pelphrey her stamp of approval.

"It's weird, she was like, the last one to meet him," Cuoco confessed when asked if Mamet had to approve of Pelphrey first. "I was devastated about it."

"You know what," Mamet interjected. "It's really interesting, and she said this from the beginning, I knew when she knew. When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected."

She continued, "And when I met him, I was one of the last to meet him. I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."