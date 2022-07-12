Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Emmy Nomination With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Watch the Sweet Video

It's a doubly good Emmy morning for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey!

Cuoco and Pelphrey both earned Emmy nominations Tuesday for their work on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and Netflix's Ozark, respectively, and Cuoco shared a short video of the sweet celebratory moment when she learned she had earned her second acting honor with her beau by her side.

In the black-and-white video, Cuoco and Pelphrey -- who went public with their relationship in May -- eagerly awaited her category, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. After fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan and Quinta Brunson's names were announced, Cuoco's was quickly revealed, leading the 36-year-old actress to immediately cover her face in shock as a happy Pelphrey adoringly celebrated.

"Yes! Baby!" he exclaimed as a stunned Cuoco was left speechless, before the two embraced in a loving hug.

"Oh my god!" Cuoco said as she broke down in happy tears.

Cuoco took a moment to express her gratitude for the Flight Attendant team.

"There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly," she wrote on Instagram alongside the video and screenshots of her and Pelphrey's Emmy categories. "[T]hank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime."

"And to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful," Cuoco sweetly added, praising her boyfriend's accomplishment.

Pelphrey earned his first career Emmy nomination on Tuesday for his work on Ozark, and will be competing opposite Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Colman Domingo, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Pelphrey also took to Instagram to commemorate the big day.

"Wow. Thank you @televisionacad for the Emmy nomination. What an awesome, happy surprise," the 39-year-old actor wrote, prompting Cuoco to comment, "You’re 🔥baby." "I’m honored. I’m continually and forever grateful for Ozark and everyone involved- especially my guardian angel @itsmelauralinney. Thank you to the great @alexaleaf for believing in me always. Thank you to Netflix for giving me so many great opportunities. Congratulations to everyone nominated for their work on the show. I’m so proud I got to be a part of it."

He also praised his lady love in a separate post, writing, "ALSO… CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!! Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today…"

Cuoco will be up against Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae and Jean Smart in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.