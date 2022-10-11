Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Expecting First Baby: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going to be parents! The Meet Cute star announced on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

The news comes just over a year after Cuoco and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, announced they were separating, with their divorce being finalized in June. Meanwhile, she's been living her best life in her adorable whirlwind romance with Pelphrey, posting PDA snapshots and sharing red carpet moments.

However, the news of her pregnancy still proved surprising to many fans. In the wake of the exciting baby news, ET is looking back at the cute couple's love story with a timeline breakdown of their romance.

Apr. 21 -- Love at First Sight

Seven months after her split from Cook, Cuoco and Pelphrey's paths crossed at the season 4 premiere of the Netflix series Ozark.

Pelphrey, who played the troubled Ben Davis in the Netflix drama, was on-hand as one of the show's stars. Cuoco happened to attend that evening as a guest of her manager -- who also happens to be Pelphrey's manager, Cuoco told ET at the premiere of her film Meet Cute back in September.

"I went inside, I was so excited, and we met there -- and it was love at first sight," Cuoco marveled to ET. "He's the cutest of all."

May 3 -- Instagram Official

The pair seemingly confirmed their romance when they shared posts about one another, and Pelphrey posted a pair of Polaroids of himself and his new lady love, alongside a lengthy quote from a play, which felt particularly poignant to the star: "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

May 23 -- Walk of Fame

The pair made their first public appearance the following month when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for acclaimed TV producer and creator Greg Berlanti. The pair held hands, laughed and smiled together as they sat side-by-side in the audience during the ceremony.

May 26 - Stamp of Approval

As it turns out, Cuoco's pals are fans of Pelphrey as well. Her Flight Attendant co-star and real-life BFF, Zosia Mamet, spoke with ET and gave the romance all of her blessings.

"It's really interesting, and she said this from the beginning, I knew when she knew. When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected," Mamet shared. "And when I met him, I was one of the last to meet him. I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

July 27 -- A Sweet Bday Message

Cuoco showed her love for Pelphrey online yet again when she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of love in commemoration of his 40th birthday.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" she wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!!"

Sept. 12 -- Enchantment at the Emmys

The cute couple took a big step in their relationship when they attended this year's Emmy Awards together. Cuoco -- who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Flight Attendant -- looked delightful in a colorful pink ensemble as Pelphrey -- who was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Ozark -- looked handsome as ever in a tailored tux.

According to ET's insiders, the pair were all loving looks and light touches throughout the event, showing off sweet and subtle PDA on the same night that they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Cuoco had a hand on Pelphrey's arm as they chatted near the stage and, while seated at their table, the couple kept their bodies and chairs facing each other lovingly -- as if they were in their own world, entirely.

Oct. 11 -- Big Baby News

The adoring stars each shared their exciting pregnancy news to Instagram, with adorable and heartwarming announcements.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey, 40, holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

In her post, Cuoco also shared shots of her positive pregnancy tests, her and Pelphrey holding up "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" mugs, onesies for their little girl on the way, and Cuoco's growing baby bump.

