Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She's in 'Full Tears Mode' Amid Anxiety Struggles

Kaitlyn Bristowe is dealing with anxiety. The 35-year-old former Bachelorette took to Twitter on Monday to open up about her ongoing struggles with mental health and offer support to those going through the same thing.

"Anyone else suffering anxiety right now?" she asked her followers. "I’m in full tears mode. I need help and I’m also here to help too!"

"One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet," Bristowe recalled. "I have essential oils, reading good news, and calm music. You?"

In a second tweet, the Dancing with the Stars winner wrote that she was going to "put on a movie and put my phone down," before encouraging her followers to leave anxiety-reducing tips in the replies.

"If anyone wants to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets please continue," she wrote. "Thank you for your help."

In an interview with ET last May, Bristowe revealed why she opts to be open about her mental health. She's previously been candid about a former Valium addiction and the time she weighed just 93 pounds.

"I am an open book and I talk about my feelings all the time," she said. "I'm very open about struggling with anxiety or depression or just things I'm going through in life."

"I probably overshare but I see the importance about talking about mental health and just struggles and coming out of it on the other side because I think it can empower or inspire somebody else out there that's listening," the Off the Vine podcast host continued. "I'm very grateful and lucky to have a platform to do that."