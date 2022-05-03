Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16

TLC is mourning the loss of one of its rising stars. Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16.

Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, shared the news via Facebook on Monday.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” she wrote next to a photo of Kailia. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Details surrounding Kailia’s death have not been released at this time. The reality TV star's death comes after she celebrated her 16th birthday on April 20.

ET has reached out to Discovery for comment on the Toddlers & Tiaras star's death, as well as authorities in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Kailia and her family live.

TLC

Kailia shared a series of photos, posing with her friends and family for the milestone occasion.

“🎂🥳🎉🎊🎈 #birthdaygirl #birthday #family #bestfriend #fundays #dinner #car #thankful #love #kailia #explore #explorepage #feelgood #feelinggood #washington #funtimes❤️,” she wrote.

Kailia’s last post came on April 23. In the photo, Kailia posed on a set of stairs. “None of your concern 😊 📸 - @bianchaa.a #red #staircase #colors #love #fun #friends #mylove #living #life #concern #cruise #smile #❤️ #explore #explorepage #cambriescourt #kailia,” she wrote.

Toddlers & Tiaras ran on TLC from 2009 to 2013. During her time on the show, Kailia appeared with her mom, who helped her showcase her skills as a contortionist.