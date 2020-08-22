Kacey Musgraves' Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly Sends Her a Sweet Birthday Message

Despite their separation, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are there for one another. The "Butterflies" singer celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday, and received a sweet message from her estranged husband. Kelly posted a black-and-white photo of his ex on his Instagram Story, reminding her that he has her back.

"Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion…are made better people by it," he wrote, before adding, "I got your back. Happy birthday."

The musicians tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017. On July 3, the pair announced that they were separating after almost three years of marriage.

Earlier this month, for Kelly's 32nd birthday, Musgraves also penned a birthday tribute to her former partner. Also posting a black-and-white photo of him on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly. Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner."

When announcing their separation, they said in a joint statement, "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

The country singers noted that the split was a joint decision and that they would "remain true friends" forever.

They have continued to show that connection and friendship by exchanging kind messages to one another on social media. Musgraves also supported Kelly when his song, "Pressure," dropped last month.

In November 2018, Musgraves opened up to ET about how the couple’s busy professional schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together.

"I have seen my husband two times within two months, basically," she said. "It's all good. We will get a chance to slow down [around the holidays]. I'll get to see my family and just hang and wear sweats and no makeup, and that's what I like doing."

Musgraves also noted that her GRAMMY-winning album, Golden Hour, was entirely inspired by Kelly. “The second that I met him, my world just opened up, and I feel like I bloomed in a lot of ways,” she shared. “I kind of had this metamorphosis of self, and I thank him a lot for that.”

