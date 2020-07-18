Kacey Musgraves and Estranged Husband Ruston Kelly Exchange Sweet Messages Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly may be separated but they are still there for one other. On Saturday, amid their divorce, the "High Horse" singer retweeted and showed her support for her estranged husband's new song, "Pressure."

"This song, y’all," Musgraves wrote along with a weary face emoji. Kelly replied to his ex, adding, "u convinced me to [black heart emoji]."

In the song, Kelly croons, "I wish I could take it, use it and shape it / Maybe I’ll collapse / I hate to be dramatic, but I think / These days / I might crack."

Fans couldn't help but express their emotions over the sweet exchange.

The musicians tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017. Earlier this month, on July 3, the pair announced that they were separating after almost three years of marriage. According to court docs obtained by ET, Musgraves filed for divorce on July 2, citing irreconcilable differences.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," the two said in a joint statement given to ET. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," the announcement continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

The country singers noted that the split was a joint decision and that they will "remain true friends" forever.

“We’ve made this painful decision together -- a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," they said. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

In November 2018, Musgraves opened up to ET about how the couple’s busy professional schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together.

"I have seen my husband two times within two months, basically," she said. "It's all good. We will get a chance to slow down [around the holidays]. I'll get to see my family and just hang and wear sweats and no makeup, and that's what I like doing."

Musgraves also noted that her GRAMMY-winning album, Golden Hour, was entirely inspired by Kelly. “The second that I met him, my world just opened up, and I feel like I bloomed in a lot of ways,” she shared. “I kind of had this metamorphosis of self, and I thank him a lot for that.”

