Justin Theroux Gives Ex Jennifer Aniston Support After She Reveals Her Struggles to Get Pregnant

Jennifer Aniston is getting some love from one of her famous exes. The 53-year-old Morning Show actress opens up for the first time about her struggles to get pregnant in a cover story for Allure magazine.

Aniston posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram page and received some love from her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, in the comments.

Theroux, 51, commented on Aniston's post, writing, "👊 ❤️."

In her cover story, Aniston discusses the "hard s**t" she went through in her 30s and 40s, before explaining, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

Aniston was married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017. They first started dating in 2011, when she was in her early 40s.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," Aniston shares in her candid interview. "I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Noting that she has "zero regrets" about her journey, Aniston adds, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."

The Friends star also comments on the rumor that she refused to have children in her past marriage to Brad Pitt. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. He famously moved on with Angelina Jolie, the mother of his six children whom he split from in 2016.

"I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child," Aniston says of the perception after her divorce from Pitt. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston has maintained friendly relationships with both Pitt and Theroux, and she publicly reunited with Theroux in December 2021 at the Facts of Life live taping.