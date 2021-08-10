Justin Theroux Gets a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out From Ex Jennifer Aniston: 'Love You!'

Happy birthday, Justin Theroux!

The Mosquito Coast star turned 50 on Tuesday and received a special shout-out from his ex, Jennifer Aniston. The two tied the knot in August 2015 but ultimately separated two years later.

To kick off the birthday tributes, Aniston first shared a pic of Theroux all dressed up in a suit with his beloved dog, Kuma, in the background. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT," she raved, adding a celebratory emoji.

Instagram Stories

A second post showed Theroux shirtless, rocking a gold ring and a white Nike visor. "Truly one a kind," Aniston captioned it. "LOVE YOU!"

Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Theroux took to his own Instagram to reflect on turning the big 5-0. "As a kid I couldn't begin to imagine what 50 looks like… and yet of course it looks like this," he joked. "Both dumb and hilarious at the same time."

"Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades," he added. "Always funny, always profound…You win again."

A number of other celebrities commented on the pic to wish him a happy birthday, including Orlando Bloom, Chelsea Handler, David Spade, Nina Dobrev and Lena Headey.

Back in February, Theroux was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Aniston via social media on her 52nd birthday. The actor posted a never-before-seen black-and-white photo of his ex to his Instagram Stories, which he simply captioned, "Happy Birthday."

Aniston and Theroux announced they were parting ways just days after her 49th birthday in 2018. In October of that year, a source told ET that both were doing well following the breakup.

"Since they split, her friends believe their plan to move forward in life without one another was the best decision for both of them," the source said at the time. "Neither of them is pining for each other but instead, finding themselves again."

