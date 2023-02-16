Justin Guarini to Lead Britney Spears Broadway Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time'

Justin Guarini has been cast as Prince Charming in the Britney Spears Broadway musical, Once Upon a One More Time. The American Idol alum-turned-Broadway performer will be joined by Great News star Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson as Cinderella and Snow White, respectively, when the show opens at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

All three performers are reprising their roles in the fractured fairytale set to Spears' music after first originating them on stage during a run in Washington, D.C. from November 2021 to January 2022. The show also played in Chicago before heading to Broadway.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid and written by Jon Hartmere, Once Upon a One More Time tells an original story about Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Snow White and other familiar characters who are all members of the same book club.

During one of their fortnightly meetings, a fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story by giving them a copy of The Feminine Mystique, which comes with unexpected revelations for fictional royals.

The production will feature versions of Spears' various chart-topping hits, including "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs -- especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," Spears said in a statement, when the show was first announced in 2019. "This is a dream come true for me!"

The rest of the creative team, meanwhile, includes producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold as well as creative consultant David Leveaux, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Andrew Keister and projection designer Sven Ortel.

Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Once Upon a One More Time is slated to start preview performances on Saturday, May 13, before officially opening on Thursday, June 22 at the Marquis Theatre.