Justin Bieber Shares How the Pandemic Allowed Him to Focus on His Relationship with Hailey

Justin Bieber has done a lot of reflecting during the pandemic. The "Yummy" singer opens up about how quarantine has allowed him to focus on his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, in the first sneak peek at Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, a brand-new YouTube Originals documentary.

"There's a lot more confidence in my relationships," Bieber begins when told that he seems like his "best self right now."

"Tour's canceled and I had to adapt to that," he continues as scenes of him and Hailey flash on the screen. "It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing. And that turned into working on an album."

The trailer continues by showing Justin working in his new songs "Holy" and "Lonely."

"When I was sitting in that chair, when I was that age," Justin says as the "Lonely" music video is shown. "It reminded me that I had no idea that this life would take me by storm."

"I want to make content that will inspire and make people happy," he adds. "It's growth and it's hope."

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter follows the 10-episode original documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which followed the singer as he created his latest album Changes. The upcoming 30-minute special gives fans a look at his life today, everything from quarantining to raw conversations about being an artist of his stature.

"Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I’m excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I’m making, the new music I’m working on, and what I’m excited about for the future," Justin said in a press release.

Just last week, Beliebers saw the artist performing his two latest tracks on Saturday Night Live.

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter premieres Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. on YouTube.