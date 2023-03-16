Justin Bieber Proudly Shares Facial Mobility Progress After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

"As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Bieber told fans. "...As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."