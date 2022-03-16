Jussie Smollett to Be Released From Jail While Appealing His Conviction

An appeals court ordered on Wednesday for Jussie Smollett to be released from Cook County Jail on bond, pending the appeal of his conviction.

Last Wednesday, Smollett had been sentenced to 150 days in behind bars and immediately remanded into custody. On Thursday, Judge James B. Linn also sentenced the 39-year-old actor to 30 months of felony probation, three months after he was found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct for which he was charged. The Empire star was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago and fined $25,000.

Smollett's attorney, Nenye Uche, posted a video message to the actor's Instagram account Wednesday afternoon sharing the news of the court's order.

"The state appellate court made an order for Jussie to be released from jail TODAY. A huge win in what will be a longer road ahead," Uche wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone who’s shared and posted #FreeJussie"

According to the Associated Press, Smollett's lawyers argued that Smollett would have already completed the sentence by the time he would have been able to appeal the conviction. Additionally, they reportedly argued that the actor could be in danger of physical harm in lock-up.

Prior to handing down the sentence, the judge admonished Smollett for the role he played in orchestrating the hate crime hoax, calling Smollett "arrogant," "selfish" and "narcissistic." The judge also said Smollett "committed hour upon hour upon hour of pure perjury" when he took the stand.

Following the sentencing, Smollett was booked at the Cook County Jail. The actor's mug shot was released Thursday evening. The county jail released a statement addressing Smollett's custody status, saying the actor's not being held in solitary confinement, which the Cook County Jail said it abolished in 2016.

Many of Smollett's friends and family members held protest and vigils demanding he be released, and began online campaigns calling for the public to rally in support.

