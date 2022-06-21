Jury Finds Bill Cosby Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old at the Playboy Mansion in 1975

A jury in a civil trial has found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

On Tuesday, the jury delivered their verdict in favor of plaintiff Judy Huth, now 64, and awarded her $500,000, the Associated Press reports.

The decision comes after several days of deliberations by the jury, who had to address several questions presented in the lawsuit and deliver numerous verdicts before deciding on punitive damages.

The verdict comes one week after Huth took the witness stand last Tuesday in a Santa Monica, California courtroom and testified that Cosby sexually assaulted her in the so-called "blue room" at the famed mansion.

Huth claimed Cosby tried to put his hand down her pants. According to The Associated Press, the comedian's also accused of exposing himself before allegedly forcing Huth to pleasure him sexually on a bed in a room that's said to have been adjacent to the game room.

The disgraced comedian -- whose 2018 sexual assault conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court -- has denied the allegations.