'Juno' Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has publicly come out as transgender.

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Netflix's Umbrella Academy proclaimed, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns; this story will use he/him when referring to Page.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page wrote. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

"I also ask for patience, My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he continued. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

Page concluded their post by exclaiming, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

"And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he added. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page received plenty of love in the comments section, including a shout-out from Miley Cyrus, who wrote, "Elliot rules!"

