Julianne Hough to Co-Host 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 After Tyra Banks' Exit

Julianne Hough is returning to the ballroom! On Monday, ABC announced that the professional dancer is coming back to Dancing with the Stars as a co-host for the upcoming 32nd season of the reality dance competition.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough said in a statement.

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."

Hough, 34, will join Alfonso Ribeiro -- winner of season 19 -- who will stand alongside her as co-host. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all set to make their return to the table for the upcoming season.

Hough is no stranger to the ballroom. In 2007, she made her debut as a pro dancer. The same year, the Safe Haven actress took home the mirrorball trophy twice, first in May with Apolo Ohno and again that November with Hélio Castroneves.

Getty Images/ABC

After a break in 2009, Hough made her return -- this time at the judges' table -- for six seasons between 2014 and 2021.

The news comes just days after Tyra Banks told TMZshe would not be returning as a host and, instead, focusing on her business ventures.

When the camera person asked Banks if that meant she was leaving DWTS, she replied, "I think it's time. Don't you think it's time?"

A source close to Banks told ET of her DWTS departure, "Tyra has always done things differently. Her SMiZE and Dream ice cream company will churn out much more than sweet treats this year with a global mission to make people’s dreams come true. Tyra’s also combining ice cream and entertainment so there will be a big announcements this year. She’s so enjoyed her time at DWTS and is incredibly grateful to ABC’s generous executive team and all of the amazing cast and crew."

A source now tells ET, "It was a recent mutual decision to part ways with Tyra Banks and the show. Julianne has been the only one considered to replace Tyra as the co-host."

Banks' departure isn't the only recent shake-up in the DWTS universe. Mark Ballas announced his retirement from the show after winning season 31, longtime head judge Len Goodman exited to spend more time with family in the U.K., and Cheryl Burke departed the franchise after 26 seasons.

Dancing with the Stars will air on Disney+ this fall.