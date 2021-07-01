Julianne Hough 'Taking a Break From Dating' Amid Her Divorce From Brooks Laich, Source Says

Julianne Hough is taking some time for herself amid her divorce from Brooks Laich. A source tells ET that the 32-year-old dancer has been low-key since her split from the hockey player.

"She's taking a break from dating at the moment," the source says. "She's not interested in anyone."

The source adds, "Her and Brooks aren't in contact."

Hough and Laich announced their separation last May. In November, the Safe Haven actress filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Prior to their split, they quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars judge stayed home in Los Angeles, while Laich was at their place in Idaho.

A source told ET in November that the pair attempted to reconcile before ultimately calling it quits.

“Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and finally came to the realization that they aren’t meant to be together," the source said. "The extra time they spent together after their separation was needed and they are both in a good place."

According to ET's source, Hough missed Laich after they first split, and "a huge part of her felt they still had a chance to make their marriage work. Brooks never wanted his marriage to end and it was painful. He didn’t want to get hurt again so he tread lightly when they first started talking about a reconciliation."

The source also noted that Hough felt "like she hasn’t had a chance to live her life to the fullest" and needed "even more time to discover herself."

"Brooks is sad but he is also relieved and ready for his next step in life. He tried his hardest and can move forward without regrets," the source explained. "It has been difficult for both of them to take the step and file for divorce. Ultimately Julianne knew it was time."

