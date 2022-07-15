Julia Roberts to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Academy Museum Gala

Julia Roberts is set to become the first-ever Icon Award honoree at the upcoming Academy Museum Gala, honoring her as "an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact."

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Friday that the legendary actress will be presented with the honor at the second annual gala on Oct. 15. Roberts joins fellow honorees Steve McQueen, who will be presented with the The Vantage Award, honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema; Tilda Swinton, who will receive The Visionary Award, honoring an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema; and Miky Lee, who will receive The Pillar Award, which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

"Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles," said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve, and Tilda, to Rolex, and to our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual Gala an evening to remember."

The evening will be co-chaired by Academy Award winner Halle Berry, Academy Museum Trustee and producer Jason Blum, Academy Museum Trustee and screenwriter-director-producer Ryan Murphy, and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o. The annual gala raises vital funds to support the museum’s access, education, and programming initiatives, with last year's inaugural event raising more than $11 million.



The 2022 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee, also announced on Friday, includes stars like Adrien Brody, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chloë Sevigny, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Darren Criss, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, George C. Wolfe, Glenn Close, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Majors, Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Keke Palmer, Kid Cudi, Kirsten Dunst, Leonardo DiCaprio, Letitia Wright, Lily Collins, Lucy Liu, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Regina Hall, Renée Zellweger, Riley Keough, Robert Duvall, Ron Howard, Ruth Negga, Selma Blair, among many others.