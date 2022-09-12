Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech

It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark.

First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."

"I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me," Garner continued of her co-star, who's also the show's executive producer. "And Laura Linney, you've been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here... and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all."

The 28-year-old actress, who plays Ruth Langmore on the since-ended Netflix drama, previously won twice (2019 and 2020) in the category for the same role.

Garner, who is also nominated for her performance as Anna Delvey in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, beat out a stacked group, which included Patricia Arquette for Severance, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets, Succession co-stars J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, and Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria.

In February, ahead of Ozark's final episodes, Garner looked back on her time playing Ruth.

"It's always funny because... by the time it comes out, I forget, like, how intense it was," Garner told ET at the time.

Ozark, which ended its run in April, earned 13 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jason Bateman and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Laura Linney.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.