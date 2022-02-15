Julia Fox Walks in New York Fashion Week Show After Kanye West Breakup

Julia Fox is moving forward after her split from Kanye "Ye" West... literally. The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star hit the runway at the LaQuan Smith show during New York Fashion Week, serving looks in a black cutout dress that showed lots of skin.

The look is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's headline-making vintage Thierry Mugler dress, which she wore in 2019.

A rep for designer LaQuan Smith tells ET, "Julia has long been a LaQuan Smith fan. He's dressed her for years, and she’s attended past shows. It’s a totally authentic fandom between them both and the timing was perfect to do something like this. LaQuan loves to give people a show and knew it would illicit a big reaction to put her in."

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox was on the catwalk just hours after confirming via her rep that she and 44-year-old West had officially split. Her rep told ET that the pair "remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."

The split comes after West's recent declarations of love for Kardashian. For Valentine's Day, Ye sent the mother of his four children a literal truckload of red roses.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and has since moved on romantically with comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were spotted out multiple times over the weekend on romantic date nights.