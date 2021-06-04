Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Goes Full Hollywood Glam in Pink Prom Look

Iris Apatow is pretty in pink for prom!

The 18-year-old daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann recently attended her high school senior dance, taking to Instagram Stories and TikTok to document the fun night. Iris went full Hollywood glam in an off-the-shoulder pink tulle gown and satin belt, styling her hair into beautiful, barely-there waves. She completed her look with winged eyeliner and a bright red lip that matched her shoes.

It appears Iris was still putting together the final touches of her look en route to the prom. She posted this snap of her in the car with her date, still rocking a curler to keep her bangs picture perfect.

Instagram Stories

At one point, the Love actress also posed with friend Liliana Berman for the signature "prom date" photo, which her pal -- also chic in pink -- captioned, "my wife."

Instagram Stories

It's been a big week for Iris, who also graduated from high school. Her older sister, Maude Apatow, celebrated the occasion with her first-ever TikTok of the ceremony.

Last month, ET spoke with Leslie and Maude about their family's plans for Mother’s Day, along with what they've all learned from each other over the years.

"The sweetest thing they've ever done for me is homemade gifts. Any kind of collage or breakfast in bed, hand-painted frames, stuff like that," Leslie shared. "The past year we've spent almost all of our time together. Aside from the past four months, which has been in England. I went to England with my husband and Iris to shoot a movie about people trying to make a movie during a pandemic."

"It's called The Bubble," she continued. "It was actually so much fun. We had been so isolated and then we got to go to work and be around other people ... it was amazing."

Hear more in the video below.