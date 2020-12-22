JP Rosenbaum Is 'Really Bummed' After He and Ashley Hebert Sell Their Home Amid Split

J.P. Rosenbaum has hit a challenging point in his split from Ashley Hebert. The former Bachelorette contestant took to his Instagram Story on Monday to announce that he and Hebert have sold their home.

"Sold the house today. Not sure how I feel about it," Rosenbaum wrote. "Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually."

"Next steps... finding a new place. #TurnThePage," he added.

The news came the same month that Hebert gave Rosenbaum a ride home from the hospital after he underwent a meniscus repair surgery.

Rosenbaum and Hebert got engaged in 2011 on her season finale of The Bachelorette. They married in a televised wedding in December 2012. The pair, who share Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, announced their split in October on Instagram.

In her post, Hebert revealed that the split came after "months of separation," calling the decision to end things "amicable."

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she wrote in part. "... Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children."

Rosenbaum wrote of "extreme sadness" in his post, noting that his and Hebert's problems had been ongoing for "quite a while."

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote in part. "I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

