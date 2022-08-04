Joy Behar Compares Alyssa Farah Griffin and Meghan McCain as Co-Hosts on 'The View' (Exclusive)

Joy Behar is welcoming a new conservative voice to The View with open arms! On Thursday, ABC announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications during President Donald Trump's administration, will be joining the show as a permanent co-host -- to the delight of Behar.

The 79-year-old veteran TV personality shares with ET's Rachel Smith why she thinks Farah Griffin's time on The View will run a little "smoother" than that of Meghan McCain, who was a conservative voice on the show when she co-hosted for four seasons, leaving last year.

"Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly," Behar admits to ET. "I think this girl is going to do very well -- I call her girl because she's only 32 years old."

In addition to Farah Griffin becoming a fixture on the show, political commentator and frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro is joining The View.

As for the advice she'd give the ladies, Behar shares, "This show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody."

And Farah Griffin sounds ready to spike the ball! When talking to ET, she notes why she's thrilled to be the new conservative voice on The View.

"I really want to give a voice to the millions of Americans who do lean right of center. I've spoken out against the former president [Trump], but 70 million Americans voted for him and many of those people are patriotic, decent Americans who just want something a little different than what they’re seeing in Washington," she explains. "I’m hoping I can represent those Americans and a lot of the middle country too who often feel like their voices aren’t heard. I’m confident in my positions. I've worked in Republican politics for longer than I'd like to admit."

When it comes to what viewers can expect, Farah Griffin says, "It's going to get sporty, it's going to get feisty but I also am someone who'd like to disagree respectfully. I adore these women so hopefully that comes across."

The View was created by Barbara Walters in 1997 and has evolved into a daytime broadcast staple, with co-hosts discussing controversial topics, politics, entertainment and current events.

