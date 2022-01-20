Joshua Jackson to Star in 'Fatal Attraction' Series for Paramount Plus

The new series, which is being billed as a contemporary reinterpretation of the 1987 film that starred Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, will explore fatal attraction and themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover's (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, in a statement Thursday. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson's recent TV roles include Peacock's Dr. Death opposite Christian Slater, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and Netflix's When They See Us.

