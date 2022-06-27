Josh Gad Shares Nephew Died in His Sleep at 20

Josh Gad revealed over the weekend that his nephew, Marco, died in his sleep at the age of 20. On Sunday, the Frozen actor took to Twitter to thank his followers for all the love, after he previously tweeted about his family’s “unimaginable loss” while reacting to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v Wade.

“Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep,” he tweeted. “Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible.”

On Monday, Gad took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Marco -- along with a touching tribute.

“Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of possibly and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was,” the Central Park actor wrote next to a carousel of pictures of Marco throughout the years.

“As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning. 🙏.”

Gad, who shares daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8, with wife Ida Darvish, took to social media on Friday to ask for his followers' support -- and share that he was there for anyone reeling from the news of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“As my family and I deal with unimaginable loss today, I am also trying to balance it with the heartbreak of the events of today,” the 41-year-old wrote. “Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above.”