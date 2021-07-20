Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Lopez a 'Force of Nature' (Exclusive)

Josh Duhamel has had a busy year! The actor filmed several projects over the past few months, and got a chance to work with Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding -- which he says was a real joy.

"She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel said of Lopez while speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday. "She's a lot of fun to work with."

"I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her," he continued. "I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat."

Add their natural chemistry to the project's stellar comedy cast -- including Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin and D'Arcy Carden -- and the 48-year-old star says he's pretty sure "the movie's really gonna work."

Apart from Shotgun Wedding, the actor has also finished production on the films Bandit and Blackout, and did voice acting work for the hotly anticipated animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and the new DC animated film Batman: The Long Halloween - Part II, in which he stars as Harvey Dent aka Two-Face.

With all that work in the can, Duhamel has been spending a lot of time working on his rustic cabin in the woods of Minnesota, where he's spent time with his 7-year-old son, Axl.

"He was out there with me for the last two weeks. He just went back to L.A. a couple days ago, but he went to summer camp, he's been out there on the jet skis, he's been having the best summer of his life," shared Duhamel, who shares his son with ex-wife Fergie. "It has been a really good summer actually."

Despite his fame, Duhamel said he's been working hard to make sure it doesn't go to Axl's head, and he's been actively trying to instill some honest, hardworking virtues into his young son.

"I'm trying to keep him as normal as possible, you know? And I think that’s what's so great about bringing him out there. I'm building this [cabin] from the ground up and he's out there with me doing it. He's out there helping me."

"He always wants to go into [town]. There's this toy store, so I said, 'If you wanna go, you gotta go pick up those sticks' and, 'I hope you rake up those leaves over there.' So he likes to do chores to make some money so he can go to this town and just spend it all immediately," Duhamel explained.

In between shooting movies and building a cabin with his bare hands, Duhamel is also gearing up to compete in the upcoming charity golf tournament, the 3M Celebrity Compass Challenge, which will be held at TPC Twin Cities golf course, in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

"This tournament has turned into one of my favorite times of the year," Duhamel said. "I love Minneapolis, it's close to my cabin, [and] 3M is an amazing company. They're putting on an amazing show out here, so for me it's like a little vacation."

The event is being held to benefit two different charitable organizations -- including Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP) and the Science Museum of Minnesota -- and Duhamel said he's not worrying too much about how he does in the tournament.

"For me, it's more about just getting out there and zoning out outdoors. I love just being outside and just, you know, smacking the ball around. If I'm playing well, great, and if not, again who cares? Nobody is expecting me to break course records out there," Duhamel said with a laugh.

The 3M Celebrity Compass Challenge, part of the 2021 PGA Tour, takes place on Thursday, July 22. The PGA Tour airs July 22 - 25 on CBS.

Meanwhile, Batman: The Long Halloween - Part II -- which co-stars the late Naya Rivera in her final posthumous role -- premieres digitally on July 27, and is available on Blu-ray Aug. 10.