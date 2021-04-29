Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas

Josh Duggar has been arrested. The former TLC star was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas, on Thursday, ET confirms.

According to TMZ, Duggar is currently being held in a detention center without bail. The outlet reports that in 2019, Homeland Security agents raided the car dealership where Duggar works in Arkansas in connection to a federal probe. It is unclear if that reported raid is connected to Duggar's arrest.

Derek and Jill Dillard tell ET exclusively, "﻿We just learned this information. It is very sad."

Duggar's arrest comes just a week after he and his wife, Anna, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. The couple -- who have been married since 2008 -- are already parents to six children: Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace, Mason Garrett and Maryella Hope.

Duggar was previously investigated by Springdale, Arkansas, police regarding allegations that when he was 14, he inappropriately touched five girls who were minors. According to multiple reports, no charges were filed against him because the statute of limitations, then three years, had expired by the time of the 2006 investigation.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," he said in a statement at the time. "I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."