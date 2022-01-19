Joseph Baena Says 'It Took a Little While' to Bond With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Was 'Nervous'

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, is getting personal about his relationship with his famous dad. During a conversation with Sistine and Sophia Stallone (Sylvester Stallone's daughters) on their podcast, Unwaxed, the 24-year-old shared the evolution of their bond and how receptive his father is when it comes to meeting the women he dates.

“I just have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel like] I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Baena said.

Baena is the son of the Terminator star and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. And though the father-son duo have a great relationship now, Baena admits he was initially worried about making the right impression.

“I grew up with my mom,” Baena shared. “And I was always nervous, and I didn’t want him to think bad of me or be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He's partying all the time.' It’s, like, awesome. Now I'm, like, so close to my dad and we joke around about everything."

What's more, Baena says that, aside from film and fitness, his father wants to know all the gossip.

"And he always wants to hear about the drama. He’s like, ‘Tell me everything. Tell me about the girls,’” he revealed about the star.

Baena also shared that his father offers pretty “generic” advice when it comes to dating and that his dad's humor makes bringing around the women he dates a lot easier.

But for Baena, who is following his father’s footsteps in the acting world, having his father’s last name isn’t a top priority.

"I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven't focused on changing it," he revealed. "I'm doing my own thing. I haven't thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind."